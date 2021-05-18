RIDGWAY — A brick-and-mortar shelter for Ridgway Animal Haven, a nonprofit dedicated to helping stray cats and dogs find their "furever" homes, is finally close to fruition.
Recently, Boy Scouts of Troop 93 in Ridgway have been taking on parts of the RAH building as their local projects, said Founder Karen Cappiello.
The Rocky Top Road animal shelter is on a piece of land next to Cappiello's home. For more than two years, the idea of the brick-and-mortar location was simply a vision and numerous fundraising efforts were hosted by the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
The building's construction was completed in June 2020, after the project was substantially set back due to COVID-19, she said.
RAH will house, feed and provide all vet care to the animals it takes in, its website says. It also spays and neuters all cats through its trap and release program.
Now that things have progressed, Cappiello says 2021 has been a busy year for RAH.
“We have the cat room, cat isolation (area), office and bathroom finished,” she said of the building, noting Rhino lining will be added in the next couple of weeks.
Dylan Metlika and Boy Scout Troop 93 of Ridgway are currently working on the kennel area as a local project, said Cappiello. Kyle Baker, also of Troop 93, chose to take on the RAH road and building signs as his project. The road sign will be placed once the shelter is officially open.
“They are awesome for taking these projects on,” she said of the Scouts.
Most recently, RAH hosted a spring fundraiser craft and vendor show in April at St. Boniface School in Kersey.
RAH and Ridgway Township are also partnering to host a large-scale event at Sandy Beach Dog Park Aug. 28. A picnic date and open house for RAH will be announced soon, Cappiello noted.
The RAH has more people on its fundraising committee now, Cappiello says, and is always looking for more volunteers wanting to contribute to the cause.
For more information or to find out how to donate or volunteer, visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com, the Facebook page or call 814-389-7080.