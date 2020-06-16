RIDGWAY — Ridgway-based state police are currently on scene investigating the discovery of a single set of human remains near the Twin Lakes Recreational Area in Jones Township, Elk County.
This release is for informational purposes only, and no danger exists to surrounding communities.
Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio said she cannot release any further information regarding the remains at this time.
As this is an ongoing investigation, further details and information will be released in the near future.