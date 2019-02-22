RIDGWAY — Trout season will provide a change to reel in some prizes across Elk County in 2019.
Following a successful debut last year, the Elk County Trout-A-Thon will return, giving anglers a chance to catch something more than just fish.
“It went well last year,” organizer Genarro Aiello said. “It really turned out to be a nice event. Kids had a ball with it. We got a few people from out of the area.”
For the event, organizers tag trout to be released into county waterways. Anglers who catch a tagged fish can turn it in at the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center on Main Street in Ridgway for a prize.
The event runs from the beginning of trout season through May 1. After that, prizes for catches are honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Opening day of the 2019 trout season in Pennsylvania is April 13.
“They tagged 400 trout and about 200 were turned in,” Aiello said, noting that’s normal for this type of event. “They only catch about half of them.”
Those fish can travel a long way from where they’re released, providing a chance to win across a wide area.
“We did have one caught on the Main Street Bridge in Ridgway that had been released on the east or west branch of the Clarion River,” Aiello recalled. “It had traveled 7 or 8 miles, so they move around.”
This year, Aiello said organizers are aiming for an even bigger event.
“We’re hoping to put 1,000 tagged fish out there,” he said. “We’re hoping to get about 500 more prizes.”
Beyond providing anglers with some extra excitement, the event’s goal is to bring people to the area. This year, organizers received a grant to produce brochures and do some marketing across social media.
“The main purpose is to promote tourism,” Aiello said.
Organizers work with the Domtar Fish and Game Club, which furnishes and provides fish for the event; and in coordination with Straub Brewery, which holds its own tagged fish event.
“They’ve been doing something like this for years and they support this,” Aiello noted.
