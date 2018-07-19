DuBOIS — A total of 11,000 trout were stocked Wednesday at Mountain Lick Fish Nursery, which is located on the grounds of the Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp near Sabula.
The fish are raised to be stocked into nearby streams and lakes and they need attention every day, said Galen Kilmer of Sabula, a retired school teacher turned fish nursery manager.
“There were 3,000 brook, 3,000 brown and 5,000 golden rainbow trout stocked,” Kilmer said.
The nursery is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Fish Commission, the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited group, and the Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp.
Ten years ago, the fish nursery was the Eagle Scout project of Andy Kilmer, Galen’s son.
Kilmer said the trout stocked on Wednesday will not be fed for three days until they get acclimated.
“I’ll put salt in there to calm them down. You wouldn’t believe, freshwater fish, the salt is therapeutic to them. After that, I feed the fish every day, check the water temperature, check the pH,” said Kilmer, adding that he lives only four miles away.
