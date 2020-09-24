TROUTVILLE — A 49-year-old Troutville man has been charged by state police and placed in the Clearfield County Jail without bail for allegedly holding two people at gunpoint inside a Troutville residence Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford's office in DuBois.
The incident caused roads to Troutville to be shut down temporarily by multiple law enforcement agencies and fire personnel.
William Troy Shugarts, 170 Main St., has been charged with: Burglary — overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, a felony of the first degree; two counts of criminal attempt - aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felonies of the second degree; terroristic threats that caused a serious public inconvenience, a felony of the third degree; two misdemeanor (first degree) counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another; a misdemeanor count (first degree) a person not to possess/use firearms - protection from abuse (PFA) party; two misdemeanor (second degree) counts of simple assault; and two misdemeanor counts (second degree) of false imprisonment.
Shugarts was arraigned at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at Ford's office and bail was denied. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Ford's office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois-based state police received a report of a PFA violation which occurred at a residence on Main Street in Troutville on Wednesday, in which Shugarts allegedly entered the residence of a woman and held her and another individual at gunpoint.
At 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, the police interviewed the woman on scene inside a marked state police vehicle. She stated that Shugarts allegedly pushed her through the doorway and forced her against the wall and then down the hallway into the bedroom. Once seated on the bed next to Shugarts, she said she could feel a hard object along his side and could smell what she believed to be alcohol on his breath, the affidavit said.
When Shugarts stood up, the woman said she raised the side of his shirt and saw a firearm in his waistband, the affidavit said. She reportedly expressed deep concern for her safety and the safety of another person in the house.
At one point, Shugarts allegedly removed the firearm from his waistband and held it to his head. The woman stated that she thought Shugarts was going to shoot her, the affidavit said. She said she agreed to have a conversation with Shugarts in efforts to deescalate the situation, if he unloaded and relinquished possession of the firearm. She said Shugarts complied and set the firearm down on the kitchen counter. The woman told the police that she was in fear of losing her life and was unable to leave the residence under her own free will, the affidavit said.
At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the police interviewed the second victim outside the scene, the affidavit said. The person said they did not see Shugarts enter the house but reportedly heard the other victim screaming upstairs. The second victim said they went upstairs to the bedroom and Shugarts asked the individual to leave but they would not, the affidavit said.
While Shugarts and the woman talked, the second victim said the woman lifted up his shirt and saw he was allegedly carrying a gun. The victim said Shugarts pulled the gun out and the woman ran down the hallway. The second victim said they tried to tackle Shugarts in the hallway. He reportedly got up and caught the woman by the stairs, grabbed her by the hair and put a gun to her head, the affidavit said.
The second victim stated that Shugarts then reportedly removed the gun from the woman's head and put it to his own, the affidavit said. The second victim stated that they stood in front of the woman at the bottom of the stairs. Shugarts said he wanted to talk to the woman and she agreed if he put the gun down, according to the second victim. Shugarts reportedly went to the kitchen and unloaded the gun and left it there. He reportedly gave the second victim the bullets. The second victim reportedly reloaded the gun for protection and then texted friends to call 911 while Shugarts and the woman talked on the couch.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the police interviewed Shugarts at the state police station. He said he would talk to the police if they let him tell his side, but he would not talk about the criminal stuff. The police told him they wanted his side of the story. Shugarts reportedly stated that he went to the woman's house because he wanted to say goodbye, according to the affidavit.
Shugarts reportedly stated that the woman knew his intentions because he told her Wednesday. He said that she talked to him and then decided not to end his life, the affidavit said. Shugarts stated that the woman agreed to go with him to the hospital to get mental health help. He said that he was never going to hurt the woman or the other individual at the house. He told the police he had a gun to go kill himself. He said that after the woman agreed to help him go to the hospital, he unloaded it and put it on the table and that was the last he saw of the gun, the affidavit said.
The police asked Shugarts if he threatened the woman or the other individual at the house and he reportedly said no. He was asked if he put a gun to either of their heads and he said no. He was asked where he got the gun and he said he did not remember. The police said they ran the gun and it came back registered to a relative of Shugarts. When asked if the relative gave him the gun, Shugarts reportedly said no, "(He/she) probably doesn't even know it is missing." When asked if he took the gun without permission, Shugarts reportedly said yes.
In a separate case, Shugarts was also charged by state police Sept. 1 with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. The affidavit stated that he and a woman had a verbal fight that turned physical on Aug. 29. The victim reported that Shugarts allegedly pushed, shoved, held her against her will and wrapped his arms around her chest squeezing her.
The victim also told the police that Shugarts said he wanted to beat her up. He then allegedly opened the dresser drawer that contained a gun. He reportedly looked at the victim and asked her which one. During the altercation, the victim reportedly obtained a bruise.
Shugarts' preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for Friday (today) at Ford's office.