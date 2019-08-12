Touch a Truck 2018

Shown are some people who attended last year’s Touch A Truck event in DuBois.

DuBOIS — Any company or organization with a unique truck or vehicle that they would like to display is invited to participate in an upcoming Touch a Truck event, says Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August.

The chamber, with several area businesses, will host Touch a Truck, an annual event, Sunday, Sept. 14, at the DuBois Walmart from noon to 3 p.m.

“The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles, and fun ‘stuff’ for kids to climb on, honk horns, ‘drive’ and explore,” said August.

Admission is one canned or non-perishable food item for a local pantry in need, she said.

The deadline for registration of vehicles is Wednesday, Sept. 4.

For more information, contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010.

