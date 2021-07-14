DuBOIS — Heavy rain and winds during Tuesday evening’s storm caused damage to part of the Eastside Sports Bar in DuBois, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Tony Roy.
“We don’t really know what happened ... whether it was lightning or wind that took the facade of the building off or not,” said Roy after the fire department responded to the business, located at 318 W. DuBois Ave., at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.
“When the facade came off of the building, it knocked the gas meter on the side of the building off,” said Roy. “The owner had to evacuate because of the gas leak as well.”
No injuries were reported and everyone got out of the building safely, he said.
Roy noted that residents on that side of town were without power because firefighters had to kill the power to the building as a result of what happened at Eastside.
“That was the major incident of the night,” said Roy. “Other than that, there are trees down all over the city and we have been pretty busy for the last hour.”
In Brady Township, Clearfield County, fire Chief Russ Perks confirmed that a multi-vehicle accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of routes 219 and 322. He said three people were injured and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois. He did not know the extent of the injuries, however.
State police in DuBois were investigating the accident, but additional details were unavailable at press time Tuesday.
Perks said West Sandy Fire Co. from the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department detoured traffic from the accident scene to around the Blinker Light Sheetz.
Other than the accident, Perks said there were lots of trees down throughout the township, particularly in the areas of Bonsall and Cupp roads.
In Sandy Township, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Wilson said it was pretty quiet in the township except for a few downed trees, although he still had to conduct an assessment of the entire township.
At press time Tuesday, Wilson determined trees were down on the roadway in the areas of Larkeytown Road, West Long Avenue and Game Lands Road, which were being covered by Adrian Fire Co. Also, he said trees were down on Showers Road covered by North Point Fire Co. There were no other reports so far in the township, Wilson said.