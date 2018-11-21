PUNXSUTAWNEY — Musicians and music lovers will gather at the Punxsutawney Eagles Friday, supporting a cause close to the hearts of many during Christmastime.
“Tunes for Tots” will be held Friday at the Punxsutawney Eagles #1231 facility, 238 East Mahoning Street, at 5 p.m.
The Punxsutawney Eagles #1231 have offered to be a venue for this holiday concert, which will also benefit the Punxstuawney Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, said Eagles Secretary Denny Fetterman.
Tunes for Tots is its own worldwide organization, bringing musicians together in local communities to raise funds through music.
The concert has been going on in Punxsutawney for around seven years, Fetterman said, with the money benefiting local children. It raised around $5,000 last year.
“We like to help out the community — especially at Christmastime, and especially kids in need,” he said.
The concert will offer several performances, including acoustics by Chris Hepfer and Joe Pascuzzo with the Lounge Lizards. Live bands MTR and Train Wreck will play as well.
The Punxsutawney Eagles club has about 1,500 members, Fetterman said, all of whom contribute to other annual efforts, such as collecting and donating $128,000 to various organizations.
The Eagles also contribute to efforts of local food banks, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library and the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, Fetterman said. They sponsor the “Home for Holidays Parade,” which will take place Saturday at 6 p.m.
Local clubs also sponsor the fireworks, which happen after the holiday parade, Fetterman said, and the Punxsutawney Rotary puts up Christmas trees in the park.
