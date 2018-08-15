PUNXSUTAWNEY — An upcoming fundraiser will “turn miles into smiles,” raising awareness for local children and families impacted by cleft lip and palate.
Miles for Smiles Family Fun Run and Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m., starting at the Little League Fields, 120 Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney. Runners will make their way along the Mahoning Shadow Trail.
Event Organizer Ann Koppenhaver of Punxsutawney created the local initiative for families just like hers, who have seen the struggle of this condition first hand.
The annual Fun Run and Walk, based on the international charity organization Smile Train, aims to bring awareness, training, funding and resources to cleft lip and palate.
More people have signed up for the run this year, Ann said, and some new things have been added since the last event.
There is now a 10k category option, which has been popular among participants.
“People seem to like a bit more of a challenge than 3 miles,” she said.
Ann endured several surgeries for her own cleft lip as a baby, until she reached the age of 18 years. Her son, Bennett, was also born with severe bilateral cleft lip.
Cleft lip and palate impacts one in 700 babies in the United States each year, according to www.webmd.com. Some babies who are born with the birth defect experience trouble eating, breathing, hearing and speaking properly if left untreated.
This will be the third year for the local group, and the second for the Fun Run and Walk held in the fall. They raised 20 “smiles,” or operations, in 2017, with about $250 covering the cost of a smile.
This year, runners and walkers are also able to “name a mile marker” after someone affected by cleft lip, Ann said. This makes the event more personal for runners and families who have a connection with the cause.
“Long runs can sometimes get a little boring,” she said. “I wanted something to keep runners motivated and show them exactly what their money and participation means to us. Naming a mile after a loved one, and even including pictures, helps give a personal touch.”
Since cleft lip and palate is often a silent struggle for families, the Koppenhavers also reach out to new parents impacted by it, sending preoperative and postoperative care packages to Punxsutawney families.
Registration on race day will begin at 7 a.m.
To register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/PA/Punxsutawney/MilesforSmilesPXY. For more information, see the Miles for Smiles Facebook page or www.smiletrain.org.
