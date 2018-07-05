ST MARYS — St. Marys Memorial Park held its first “World War II in the Park Day” on Sunday, giving the public a free and educational opportunity to learn more about history.
Guest speakers and historians spoke at the event, including Eldred WWII Museum Curator Steve Appleby. There also were tables set up with World War II artifacts, such as black and white photos, maps and war weapons and souvenirs for people to admire and learn about. Military vehicles were on display and veterans were there to tell their stories.
The Eldred Museum is located in Eldred, Pa., and is made up of exhibits, annual events and visits with veterans, honoring and commemorating WWII and the services and sacrifices of that generation.
According to the park’s Facebook page, the event was received well by the community and had a nice turnout.
SMMP is a recreational facility, offering several fitness and sports-related activities throughout the summer, while involving local youth in educational opportunities as well.
“The main point of this is to educate the people of Elk County with items that they don’t see everyday,” said Event Manager Alex Minnick.
The event also allowed veterans to share their stories, and others to keep history alive on a beautiful day in the park.
