DuBOIS — A 46-year-old Curwensville woman and 37-year-old DuBois man are facing drug-related charges as a result of a traffic stop in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Oct. 22, DuBois City Police charged Amy Sue Peterman, Patty Lane, Curwensville, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Also on Oct. 22, Joseph Edward Britton, Home Camp Road, DuBois, was charged with a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
Britton’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday (today) at Ford’s office, while Peterman’s hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police conducted a traffic stop on South State Street on Oct. 5. The male driver initially yielded to the right side of the road and began throwing his hands out of the window and yelling. The police officer could not make out what he was saying and instructed him several times to remain in the vehicle by yelling this to him. As the police officer went to exit his vehicle, the driver began driving away and backed onto West Weber Avenue. At this point, another officer came to assist and pulled in front of the vehicle to prevent it from driving further, the affidavit said.
As the police exited the vehicle and began to approach the driver, he could see the driver moving around and what looked like him attempting to conceal something near the right side of the driver’s seat. The police instructed him several times to stop and show his hands. The police also saw a woman seated in the right front passenger seat.
As the police approached the driver door, he identified himself and explained why he stopped him. The driver, Britton, was instructed to exit the vehicle and face away from him. The driver was asked if he had anything on his person that could harm him and he stated, “No.” After the man consented to being pat down, the police did not find anything on him.
While the one police officer was speaking with Britton, the other police officer advised him that he saw a small clear plastic baggie containing marijuana laying to the left side of the driver’s seat, the affidavit said. Britton was then taken into custody. Clearfield County Control also advised the police that Britton’s license was suspended. Based on a certified record, it showed two previous convictions for this offense.
The affidavit said a warrantless search of the vehicle was conducted and located a silver scale in the center console and 11 hypodermic syringes, four q-tips and 11 suboxone strips with the markings N8 being a schedule III substance. These items were seized as evidence. The following items, except the marijuana, were allegedly found in the purse of the front seat passenger, Peterman. After being read her miranda rights, Peterman allegedly admitted to the police that the items located in her purse belonged to her. She allegedly admitted that the 11 strips were suboxone.
Britton is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.