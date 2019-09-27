Two Elk County residents were killed as a result of a one-vehicle accident which occurred at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway), south of Micale Road, in Jay Township, Elk County, according state police in Ridgway.
The driver, Luther E. Wolff, 69, of St. Marys, and passenger, Stephen H. Wolff, 53, of Byrnedale, sustained fatal injuries, the police said.
The accident occurred as Luther Wolff was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck north on Route 255 near Micale Road and left the right side of the road, traveling into the gravel parking lot of Rose’s Hilltop Diner and then reentered the road, the police said.
The driver then lost control of the truck, causing it to hit an embankment on the right side of the road, the police said.
The initial point of impact cause the truck to overturn multiple times and then land on its roof, facing northwest, the police said.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Those assisting at the scene included Jay Township and Fox Township volunteer fire departments, Bennetts Valley EMS, St. Marys EMS and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.