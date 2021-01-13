ST. MARYS — Two Johnsonburg individuals have been charged after they were allegedly found sleeping in a Brusselles Street parking lot with heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, 22, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 30, 2020.
Kenneth Dean Imbrogno, 26, of Johnsonburg, is also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 30, 2020. Bail was set at $5,000.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a complaint from a person on Nov. 27, regarding two individuals who appeared to be “passed out” inside of a vehicle in the Brusselles Street parking lot.
Police responded and located the vehicle, reportedly registered to Rosenhoover. The driver appeared to be sleeping, and the man in the passenger’s seat appeared to be in and out of consciousness, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police knocked on the window, and the man allegedly began grabbing items of drug paraphernalia and shoving them in his sweatshirt pocket, as well as attempted to conceal a glass smoking device and small glassine bags, common with storing substances such as heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There was also aluminum foil with burnt markings on the woman’s lap. When asked to step out of the vehicle, police reportedly noticed a glassine bag stuck to her sweatshirt.
The woman was identified as Rosenhoover, and the man, Imbrogno. Both were placed under arrest and searched.
While searching Rosenhoover’s vehicle, police discovered two glassine bags of heroin, two small Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, empty glassine bags, burnt aluminum foil and a plastic smoking device, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Imbrogno waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Jan. 5. Rosenhoover’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at Jacob’s office.