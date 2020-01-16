DuBOIS — Two area residents have been charged with releasing toxic fumes inside a small apartment while trying to get high, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
On Jan. 7, DuBois City Police charged Andrea E. Harrison, 35, East Long Avenue, DuBois with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, smelling/inhaling/releasing toxic substances and possession of solvent for releasing toxic vapors/fumes.
Also on Jan. 7, the police charged Bernard Lee Smith, 38, Tapper Road, Falls Creek, with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to Harrison’s residence on Jan. 3 in connection with a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported hearing yelling and screaming with a woman shouting, “Help me!”
Once on scene, the police were met at the door by Smith and Harrison was in the bedroom, the affidavit said. As they entered the small apartment, police reportedly saw a blueish haze/fog with a strong noxious chemical smell filling the entire apartment.
When asked, Smith reportedly said he had punctured starter fluid cans so Harrison could “huff” the fumes. Harrison reportedly admitted to huffing the fumes to get high. The affidavit said the situation was volatile because the apartment had a natural gas space heater installed with a burning pilot light. The apartment is a small one bedroom located on the third floor of a three-unit apartment building. There were occupants living below.
In the bedroom, police reportedly recovered two empty starter fluid canisters with small puncture holes and a third full canister with a dent and scrape believed to have been a failed attempt at puncturing.
The affidavit said engine starter fluid is an extremely flammable gaseous substance used to aid in combustion in an auto or truck engine. Both canisters warn of the extremely flammable nature of the compressed aerosol and caution users to use in a well-ventilated area away from an open flame.
The flame was extinguished, natural gas to the apartment was turned off and the apartment was aired out, the affidavit said. The fire department was called to assess the safety of the apartment building. Reportedly, when the firemen first arrived, they did smell a noxious gaseous odor, but the concentration was not dense enough to register on their gas meter or the meter was not designed to detect the elements of the starter fluid, according to the affidavit.
Both of the defendants’ hearings are scheduled for Feb. 7 at Ford’s office.