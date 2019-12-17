CLEARFIELD — Clearfield-based state police have charged two area residents each with a felony count of criminal trespass following a July 14 incident at a hunting camp at 229 Stoney Lane, Pine Township, Clearfield County, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 12, state police in Clearfield charged Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, Railroad Street, Coalport, with criminal trespass – entering a structure. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, at Ford’s office.
Also charged with criminal trespass – entering a structure on Dec. 7, was Joel Riley McClellan, 20, Market Street, Coalport. He waived his preliminary hearing Friday before Ford. Unable to post $25,000 monetary bail, McClellan remains confined in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the hunting camp in response to a report of a burglary discovered there.
While at the camp, police obtained several surveillance photographs from the victim. The photos reportedly showed that on July 8 at 4:34 p.m., within the timeframe of the incident, Ricciotti, a known juvenile and McClellan were apparently in the immediate area of the hunting camp. The two were reportedly known by the victim, who said they did not have permission to be inside his camp.
Police spoke to Ricciotti by phone from the state police barracks on July 16 and told her they were investigating a burglary at the hunting camp and that they had been provided photos of her, a known juvenile and McClellan in the area of the hunting camp.
Ricciotti reportedly told the police that they “were just inside the camp hanging out” and she insisted nothing was stolen. When asked how they had gotten inside the hunting camp, Ricciotti allegedly said one of the boys got in through an unlocked window but was unsure which one it was, the affidavit said.