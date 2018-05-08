DuBOIS — Two DuBois City Police cars were hit by an SUV early Monday morning, according to Police Chief Blaine Clark.
“Shortly after midnight Monday, we were dispatched to a domestic incident in the 100 block of West Scribner Avenue in downtown DuBois,” Clark said. “Our officers arrived at the scene and went in to investigate the domestic. As they were interviewing the persons involved, we heard a loud crash outside.”
At that time, Clark said Sandy Township Police arrived at the scene to assist city police with the accident.
“We appreciate their help due to the fact that we were working on a domestic and a crash at the same time,” Clark said.
While the drivers (police officers) of both police cars were standing in the doorway of 110 W. Scribner Ave., they heard the crash.
Upon investigation, the police found a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by Bradley N. Witherow, 32, of 2 Navajo Trail, DuBois, had pushed the first parked police car 30 feet up the hill causing it to hit the second police car.
During township officer Ken Kiehlmeier’s investigation, it was determined that the driver of the SUV was traveling east on W. Scribner Avenue and hit the first police car head-on. After doing so, the driver continued to accelerate pushing the first police car into the second police car until the Escape no longer had the power to push both vehicles.
According to township police, both marked patrol cars were parked on West Scribner with their headlights on for the reported domestic disturbance. Scribner Avenue is a one-lane two directional road with parking on the one side of the road.
Officers were able to put the SUV into park and pull the driver from the vehicle. He was placed under arrest for DUI.
No injuries were reported.
The first police car hit, a 2014 Dodge Charger, sustained severe damage while the second police car, also a 2014 Dodge Charger, sustained minor damage. The Ford Escape was severely damaged.
The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.