PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two DuBois men face charges after allegedly trespassing into the home of one’s ex-girlfriend and assaulting her on Nov. 30.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Sean Patrick Kennelley, 24, of DuBois, on Dec. 11 including one felony charge of criminal trespass, five misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct hazardous, criminal mischief damage to property, defiant trespass after actual communication, simple assault, and three summary charges for harassment.
Police also filed charges against Dane Forrest Bright, 24, of DuBois, including a felony charge of criminal trespass, four misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct – hazardous, defiant trespass after actual communication, simple assault, four summary charges of defiant trespass – posted, and three counts of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kennelley is the former boyfriend of the victim. The two men allegedly stopped at her house when they saw the vehicle of another man parked at her home. The victim told police they had broken up two months earlier because of Kennelley’s drinking and verbal abuse. The victim and her two friends were at the house when they heard pounding on the door. The victim said she thought it was the police because of how loud it was.
When the victim answered the door, it reportedly was Kennelley and Bright. She tried to shut the door once she saw them, but they allegedly forced their way in past her. She told police she repeatedly told them to leave, but the two continued trying to get past her through the next doorway.
According to the affidavit, the two were asking why the other man’s car was there, and yelling about “violating bro-code.” Kennelly reportedly pushed the victim down onto the three steps leading from the entryway to the kitchen. She continued to tell them to leave while trying to push Kennelly off of herself.
The man about whom they were shouting reportedly heard and approached the door as well. He told police he heard the confrontation from the living room, and heard the two asking if he was there. When he entered the room he recognized the two men as fellow teammates from the semi-pro football team in Punxsutawney on which he plays. He told the two he was there and the two left the home.
After they left, the victim told her friends that Kennelley has a tendency to break things when he is drunk, and they should check their cars. After waiting a few minutes to ensure the two had left, the three went outside to check and found the back window of the man’s vehicle smashed, and glass on the ground.
Kennelley and Bright both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 3 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.