Two DuBois women have been charged with making false reports to law enforcement authorities and with possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 1 incident in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the charges, filed Aug. 15 against Lisa Renee Laird, 54, North Main Street, DuBois, and Gail Catherine Dixon, 52, North Main Street, stem from a motor vehicle accident at the end of Patterson Avenue. Laird also faces a charge of careless driving while Dixon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The affidavit said Clearfield County Control advised police that a vehicle struck a tree and there were two people in the vehicle still.
When police arrived at the scene, they noted the right front of a silver Chevy Equinox had struck a tree. Two women were still inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Dixon, who was sitting the driver’s seat, reportedly said she was driving the vehicle and applied the brakes, which didn’t work. She then said she struck the tree.
The passenger, Laird, kept dozing off while police were speaking to her. She reportedly said she had smoked marijuana that day before the accident. Laird then reportedly pulled out a purple Crown Royal bag and handed the officer two marijuana roaches.
Dixon reportedly handed the police her purse and the officer found a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana inside the bag, several marijuana roaches inside a green plastic container and a clear plastic container with white crystal substance inside it.
The two women were escorted to different ambulances. Dixon reportedly told police she and Laird were driving around and decided to come up Patterson Avenue. She said that she was driving and went to apply her brakes and there were no brakes. She told the police she and Laird had smoked marijuana earlier that day at Laird’s house. Once again, Dixon stated she was driving the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Three witnesses told the police once the accident happened, Laird reportedly exited the driver’s seat and got into the passenger front seat, the affidavit said. They said they also saw Dixon exit the passenger seat and get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The witnesses also said after the two switched seats, Dixon reportedly started honking the horn and they were both shouting for help.
While at Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room and after police told her that there were three witnesses who saw her in the passenger seat, Dixon reportedly admitted that she was the passenger of the vehicle and Laird was the driver when the accident occurred. She also reportedly admitted the marijuana roaches were hers. Laird also said she and Dixon both lied so that Dixon’s mother didn’t find out that she (Laird) was driving the vehicle.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for today at Ford’s office.