A Falls Creek man and a Brockway woman face drug-related charges as a result of a June 14 traffic stop in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford.
DuBois City Police charged Tyler Christopher Wise, 18, 109 Main St., Falls Creek, with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Police also charged Rebecca Jo Veltri, 30, 5169 Westville Road, Brockway, with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an incident at 6:43 p.m. on June 14.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police stopped a gold Cadillac sedan traveling north on Mahoning Street after noticing that its registration was partially blocked by a piece of cloth hanging from the trunk.
Wise, he driver of the vehicle, was asked to exit the vehicle to speak with police and did, the affidavit said. He was asked if the police could pat his clothing down and he agreed. Police said that while patting down his cargo shorts they could feel what was immediately identified as a smoking pipe in the right lower pocket. It turned out to be a clear glass smoking pipe with burn marks on it. When asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, he reportedly said there were baggies of meth because he smokes meth. The pipe was consistent with a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine or marijuana.
Upon searching the vehicle, the police located a black zipper case in a purse allegedly belonging to Veltri. Inside the black pouch, the police found rolling papers and a clear plastic screw top container which reportedly contained one stamp bag of suspected heroin, one small bag of fresh marijuana, two tablets of 1 mg of lorazepam and one half of a larger unidentified tablet. Her purse also allegedly contained one small plastic container with a used piece of cotton consistent cotton used as a filter when drawing a controlled substance into a syringe, the affidavit said.
Also located by police was a white rubber container with half of an unidentified white pill in it, the affidavit said.
Wise also reportedly told police that he did have empty baggies in his pocket, which are used to carry methamphetamine; he retrieved these from his pocket and gave them to police.
The suspected heroin and lorazepam tablet were mailed to the Erie Crime Lab for analysis.
Veltri’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at Ford’s office.