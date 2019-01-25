WOODLAND — Two firefighters were injured in a fire Wednesday night that caused about $1 million in damage to Walker Lumber in Woodland and forced the closure of US-322 for several hours.
One firefighter had to be extricated after becoming entrapped when debris fell on the firefighter’s lower extremities. The other firefighter suffered arm injuries, according to Joe Bigar, director of Clearfield County Department of Public Safety.
One firefighter was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and the other to Penn Highlands Clearfield; neither firefighter is believed to have suffered life threatening injuries, Bigar said.
According to Hope Vol. Fire Co. of Philipsburg’s Facebook page, one of the members of their rescue crew was one of the injured firefighters. As the crew was working on an interior wall, there was a collapse which injured both and trapped one of Hope’s personnel in the rubble.
“A Mayday was declared and additional resources were immediately requested to the scene,” the post stated. “Personnel operating on scene were able to uilitze multiple hydraulic rescue tools to rescue the trapped Philipsburg firefighter.”
The post was updated later Thursday to state that one of the injured firefighters was released from the hospital on Thursday morning.
Attempts to reach members of B.J.W. Vol. Fire Co. of Woodland for comment were unsuccessful.
The fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. and it damaged the boiler room of the company’s offices and some of the other offices, a small storage shed and some inventory, according to Lisa Rauch, controller for Walker Lumber.
Rauch said they didn’t know yet where the fire started or how it started. She didn’t have any cost estimates yet on the damage.
She said the fire occurred in the kiln area and the mill and sawmill were not damaged.
Three maintenance personnel were on site at the time of the fire but none of them were injured, Rauch said.
According to State Police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart, the fire originated inside the interior of the structure, in the boiler room at the rear of the structure. The structure sustained heavy fire damage estimated at $1 million. The structure was insured, the report said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Stewart said.
The company is hoping to have electricity restored to the facility and be up and running today.
The company has 55 people employed at the facility, Rauch said.
Assisting B.J.W. on scene were firefighters from Clearfield, Lawrence Township Station 5, Hyde, Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8, Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton, Morris Township, Grassflat and Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg, and Columbia of Philipsburg.
