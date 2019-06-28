JOHNSTOWN — Two residents of DuBois pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit mail theft and mail theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
David E. Moore Jr., 26, and Joshua J. Frantz, 26, each pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from in or around February 2016 through in or around March 2016, cousins, Frantz and Moore agreed to and did steal mail from mail receptacles located at an apartment complex at 122 W. Washington Ave., in DuBois.
The court was further advised that on at least 11 occasions, either one or both of the defendants were observed on surveillance video and that more than 60 individuals had pieces of US mail stolen from their mail receptacles as a result of the mail theft conspiracy.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. for Frantz, and at 1 p.m. that same day for Moore. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Both defendants remain imprisoned pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the DuBois Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Moore and Frantz.