PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two people from Bronx, New York were allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and forged items during a traffic stop in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Tanija Ashley Scott, 26, of Bronx, New York on March 29, including one felony charge for forgery, and four misdemeanor charges for possession of access device knowing counterfeit, unlawful device making equipment possession, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police also filed charges against Sangoule Diawara, 41, of Bronx, New York, including four misdemeanor charges of DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to North Main Street for a report of a vehicle driving erratically and striking guard rails. Police were able to find a vehicle matching the description given parked on West Mahoning Street. The vehicle also had damage consistent with hitting guard rails.
When police pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver allegedly attempted to pull away, but officers activated their emergency lights. While police spoke with the driver, Diawara, they noted the passenger, Scott, was very lethargic and sleeping in the front seat.
During the stop, Scott’s condition worsened and EMS was requested to the scene. Police also noticed a straw in the car that appeared to have drug residue on it, and an open suboxone packet on the floor, according to the affidavit.
Diawara was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Scott was placed into custody and transported to the Punxsutawney state police barracks. While at the barracks, Scott’s condition worsened again and she was transported to the Punxsutawney Hospital for evaluation and was admitted, according to the affidavit.
Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and allegedly found two laptops, numerous credit cards and gift cards, all displaying names different from those present in the vehicle. Police also found miscellaneous paperwork reportedly belonging to nine different individuals.
According to the affidavit, police also found miscellaneous pieces of blank check paper, a photo printer, “inkcrypt” suspected watermark maker, four printed checks payable to Scott each for $800, one check for $3,200, one check for $1,327, one check for $1,489, and one voided check for $1,449.50. All checks were dated from March 22 to March 24.
There were also photocopies of several state IDs from New York, Ohio and Washington and photo copies of social security cards, tax forms from different agencies and persons and two checks payable to the Jefferson County District Court for $20,000 each dated for March 23, according to the affidavit.
Police also reportedly found several plastic straws with suspected unknown drug residue, raw rolling paper, one metal grinder possession suspected marijuana residue, a baggie, a small medication bottle with unknown drug residue, two boxes containing yellow buprenorphine sublingual film, and one small container containing suspected alprazolam and one small white round pill.
Scott is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. Diawara is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 at 10 percent.
Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.