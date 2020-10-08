RIDGWAY — Two Elk County individuals are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into a Ridgway apartment complex on numerous occasions.
Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 33, of Wilcox, is charged with criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, conspiracy by breaking into a structure — both felonies in the second degree — and criminal mischief by tampering with property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 2.
Crystal Lee Beck, 26, of Ridgway, is also charged with conspiracy by criminal trespassing, breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree.
Ridgway Borough Police were contacted by the manager of Dan Dickenson Apartments on Mill Street, who reported that Beck and Chaplain allegedly broke into the building on July 13, 2020. The woman stated the incident was reported to her by a tenant, and she then reviewed the surveillance video, which reportedly showed Chaplain “jimmying” the security door open before he and his girlfriend, Beck, entered, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman told police neither individuals live in the building.
Police reviewed the surveillance tape, which reportedly showed Chaplain removing an item from his pocket and doing something to the door, before he and Beck walked into the building.
Police located Chaplain and Beck in the apartment, asking if either of them had a key, to which they responded they did not, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The manager of the complex also told police that Beck and Chaplain broke into the building several times since July 13, 2020, including on July 15, 2020, when they allegedly entered the building through a back door.
Chaplain and Beck’s preliminary hearings are set for Nov. 18 at Martin’s office.