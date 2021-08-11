ST. MARYS — Two people in Elk County are facing several felony charges after fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found during a vehicle search.
Crystal Lynn Park, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; a delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia misdemeanor; four counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 4.
David Jonas Brandt IV, 30, of Kersey, is also charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; a delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia misdemeanor; four counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
A City of St. Marys Police Department officer was on patrol July 23 when he reportedly identified Park, Brandt and a juvenile female exit a tan-colored vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot. The officer knew Brandt allegedly had bench warrants issued in Elk and Warren counties. The officer entered the store and made contact with Brandt, while another officer approached Park in the parking lot.
During the investigation, officers identified indicators from Brandt and Park that the vehicle contained illegal controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers felt reasonable suspicion to deploy K9 Nando to the vehicle, based on information regarding Brandt and Park allegedly distributing controlled substances in the Elk County area, as well as indicators and statements made by the two individuals, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
K9 Nando alerted to the odor of controlled substances on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Both Brandt and Park reportedly admitted there were illegal controlled substances in the vehicle, and provided consent for a search.
The search reportedly resulted in the seizure of 85 green-colored glassine bags containing fentanyl, 80 alprazolam tablets, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, .5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, hundreds of new and used glassine wax bags, $1,119, two cell phones, burnt foil, hundreds of rubber bands, cotton swabs, smoking tubes, a spoon, a black pouch, packaging material, a digital scale, a glass pipe, small and medium Ziploc bags with methamphetamine residue, bags, cases and pouches, all used for the alleged storage and concealment of drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of Park and Brandt’s cell phones indicated they possessed controlled substances with the intent to deliver them, police said. Both reportedly acknowledged using phones and apps to obtain or sell drugs. On July 26 at the COSMPD, Park allegedly admitted she and Brandt had been distributing controlled substances in the Elk County area, and had gone to Pittsburgh to obtain heroin. She also reportedly said they were making more money from selling methamphetamine than heroin, and the money seized from the vehicle was obtained from drug sales, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Park and Brandt’s preliminary hearings are set for Sept. 14 at Jacob’s office.