JOHNSONBURG — Two Johnsonburg individuals have been jailed on drug and criminal trespassing charges after they were allegedly found with paraphernalia in a vacant building.
William Donald Port III, 35, of Johnsonburg, is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into structure, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 7.
Milly-Jo Marie Calla, 39, of Johnsonburg, is also charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into structure, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department checked on an “unlocked door” situation on High Street June 3 when they were made aware of an earlier report of possible trespassers. When police opened the door, they could reportedly see a woman lying on a mattress on the floor in the back bedroom and a man who stepped out from the corner of the same room. The two were identified as Port III and Calla.
The building in the 300 block of High St. was locked and vacant, and the two did not have permission to be there, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The side door appeared to allegedly have damage from forced entry, and Port reportedly told police he used the window to gain entry.
Police searched Port and Calla upon arrest. Port reportedly had a glass pipe in his pocket. Police could also allegedly see four empty syringes, two glass pipes with white residue, three syringe caps, two cigarette wrappers, three while pill bottles with residue, two Gabapentin prescription bottles with Port’s name on them, and one butane mini torch, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The head of the deceased owner’s estate, including the High St. property, contacted the JBPD on June 3, confirming that no one was allowed to be there. As of June 5, the doors have been re-secured, and a “no trespassing” sign has been displayed.
Both Port and Calla’s preliminary hearings are set for June 16 at Martin’s office.