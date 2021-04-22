ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys individuals are facing felony child endangerment charges after methamphetamine and other drugs were allegedly found in a Washington Street residence in March.
Shawn Michael Reed, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with three third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief by damaging property, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 17.
Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 26, of St. Marys, is also charged with three third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief by damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
On March 13-14, the City of St. Marys Police Department was informed that Reed was a wanted person by the Elk County District Attorney’s Office for reportedly failing to appear in court regarding a felony charge. On March 14, the landlord of Reed’s Washington Street residence, after being contacted by police, knocked on the door and confirmed Reed was still there.
When police arrived on scene, Reed allegedly wouldn’t open the door. After securing a search warrant, police identified both Reed and Celinski, as well as another individual, inside of the residence, and three children under the age of 6, who were reportedly under the supervision of both suspects. The residence had a foul odor and was filthy, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as there was rotted food, garbage and scattered items throughout the house. There were reportedly no working bathrooms, and feces filled the inoperable toilet, and urine was found in the sink. The condition of the home placed the children at risk of harm or bodily injury, police said.
When asked if Reed had anything illegal on him, he allegedly told police he thought he had methamphetamine on him and in the bedroom. When escorted to his bedroom, police seized burnt foil, glass smoking devices and a digital scale. One of the juvenile boys was sleeping on the bed in the bedroom, within reach of drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Reed reportedly became upset and destroyed a glass pipe used to reportedly inhale methamphetamine, therefore tampering with evidence. Police said the glass shards containing methamphetamine residue spread all over the floor, creating risk to the children, who were reportedly barefoot. Celinski also allegedly admitted she had Buprenorphine in her bedroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elk County Children and Youth Services also responded to the scene.
Police seized methamphetamine in a bag, a box containing methamphetamine, Buprenorphine, cut straws, a scale and packaging material from the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Celinski’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for this week at Jacob’s office. Reed’s hearing is scheduled for April 27.