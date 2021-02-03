ST MARYS — Two St. Marys individuals have been jailed on felony drug charges for allegedly selling heroin/fentanyl in the area.
Marissa Lynn Proesl, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with three felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three felony counts of conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four misdemeanor counts of deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension and escape, both felonies in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 22. Bail is set at $50,000.
Cody Joe Porter, 25, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, both felonies, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office Jan. 22. Bail is set at $25,000.
The City of St. Marys Police Department negotiated the sale of 10 bags of heroin for $160 with Proesl using a confidential informant (CI) in December at a Brusselles Street apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A second buy for the same amount was reportedly arranged with Proesl about a week later.
In January, the COSMPD set up another arrangement with a CI for the purchase of 50 bags of heroin for $600 from Proesl. Proesl allegedly provided them with a brick of heroin/fentanyl for $600, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police executed a search warrant on the apartment Jan. 22, 2021, where Proesl and Porter were reportedly inside. During the search, 20 bags of heroin/fentanyl were located, as well as paraphernalia related to heroin/fentanyl, including burnt foil, glassine baggies, rolled U.S. currency for inhaling fumes and syringes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Throughout the investigation, police learned Proesl allegedly has been making trips to Pittsburgh to purchase heroin/fentanyl for $200 per brick. Officers obtained additional information that Proesl allegedly helps Porter sell heroin/fentanyl, with his cellular device being used to facilitate the sales, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After interviewing Proesl at the Brusselles Street apartment, she allegedly escaped from custody and fled on foot. She was eventually located and arrested.
Both Proesl’s and Porter’s preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 9 at Jacob’s office.