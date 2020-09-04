RIDGWAY — Two individuals are each facing 21 felony charges after they allegedly spent a combined total of $3,270 on a stolen debit card.
Darelle Jamall Close, 34, of Ridgway, is charged with 18 third-degree felony counts of conspiracy by accessing a device he was not authorized to use, one felony count of conspiracy by receiving stolen property two felony counts of conspiracy by forgery, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 14.
Courtney Lynn Weaver, 25, of Erie, is also charged with 18 third-degree felony counts of conspiracy by accessing a device he was not authorized to use, one felony count of conspiracy by receiving stolen property two felony counts of conspiracy by forgery, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 14.
Ridgway Borough Police received a call from a man June 23, 2020, who said he believed someone had a key to his sister’s residence on Sheridan Avenue, as it was found unlocked and things allegedly appeared to be missing, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim was hospitalized or receiving medical treatment at the time. The man called again June 29, 2020, and said he found that the victim’s back door was broken into, the mail was gone through, a bank card was allegedly taken and dresser drawers were disrupted. The man also said he called First Commonwealth Bank and discovered the bank card had been activated.
Police spoke with a FCB representative, who reportedly said the card was activated after the victim’s hospitalization and was linked to a PayPal account.
After a search of bank records, police discovered the victim’s account had been used at the ATM at Farmer’s National Bank in Ridgway for a $200 withdrawal, the ATM at Sheetz at 138 N. Broad St. for $300, DuBois Sheetz for $16.28, One Stop in Reynoldsville for $44.76, ATM withdrawal at 124 N. Brady St. in DuBois for $50, Goodwill of DuBois for $54.75, two ATM withdrawals at the Ridgway Sheetz, each for $100, Shoe Sensation of St. Marys for $133.67, the Dollar General in Ridgway for $293.04, two ATM withdrawals from Ridgway Sheetz for $35 and $20 and a withdrawal from the ATM at Northwest Bank in Ridgway for $60.
The card was also linked to PayPal payments made to three individuals, including Close, in the amount of two $500 payments and one $800 payment.
The total amount Close and Weaver allegedly used, spent or withdrew in a one-month period is $3,270.
Close’s preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Weaver’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9. She is jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.