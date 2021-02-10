ST. MARYS — A Johnstown man and Ridgway woman are confined in the Elk County Jail on felony drug charges after they were allegedly caught selling bricks of heroin in St. Marys.
Charles Walter Dudley, 41, of Johnstown, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 22, 2021. Bail is set at $40,000.
Stevie Lynn Feldbauer, 22, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $30,000.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was conducting a search warrant at a Brusselles Street Apartment Jan. 22, where officers reportedly learned of Dudley delivering five bricks, or 250 bags, of heroin/fentanyl.
It was learned that Dudley was to be coming to the apartment shortly. He was reportedly seen walking up the rear stairwell. After negative contact with officers, Dudley allegedly attempted to turn around and run down the stairs, and reached for his waistband. Police used physical force to restrain him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers searched the area below the steps and allegedly found five bricks of heroin/fentanyl in a plastic grocery bag. Dudley was searched as well, and three cell phones were found, as well as $586.
Police also reportedly discovered a woman, identified as Feldbauer in the passenger seat of Dudley’s vehicle. While speaking with her, police allegedly observed a bag of white powder in the cupholder. When Feldbauer was asked to exit the vehicle, police also saw 10 bags of heroin on her seat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Feldbauer additionally told police she allegedly possessed acid and mushrooms, as well as removed two bricks of heroin from her pocket, which she placed in the cupholder.
K9 Nando was deployed to Dudley’s Jeep, where he reportedly alerted to the odor of controlled substances.
Dudley’s preliminary hearing was held for court and Feldbauer waived her preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Tuesday. Both will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.