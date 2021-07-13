BROOKVILLE — Two area residents have been jailed following a traffic stop that resulted in them being charged with more than 100 drug-related charges, and officers discovering there were active warrants out against them.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Cayla Ann Royer, 38, of Weedville, including five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony, five counts of possession of a controlled substance –felony, 92 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor, habitual offenders –second degree misdemeanor, and driving while license is suspended or revoked –summary, according to court documents.
Police also filed charges against Lucas Dane Webb, 37, of Brookville, including five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony, five counts of possession of a controlled substance –felony, 97 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were stationed on Interstate 80 when they saw a car traveling noticeably slower than the posted speed limit. Police began to follow the vehicle, and a registration check showed the owner, Royer, to have a suspended license. Police also reported Royer appeared to be the one driving the vehicle, and that she had an active warrant out of Clearfield County.
Police conducted a traffic stop, during which Royer provided a valid ID card, but not a driver’s license. Police also obtained Webb’s ID, as the passenger, and found he had active warrants out of Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
When asked, Royer reportedly told police there was nothing in the vehicle police needed to be aware of. Royer said her license should not be suspended because she had a hearing for the suspension, but also allegedly said she had not had a license since 2011.
When asked if she would consent to a search of the car, she told police she had some stuff in the car and didn’t want to get in trouble, according to the affidavit. She allegedly refused to allow a search of her vehicle.
Police were then advised to take Webb into custody on his warrants, which they did without incident. They also explained to Royer they had probable cause to seize and search the vehicle, and they could search it without her consent, or impound the vehicle and serve a search warrant.
Webb then allegedly admitted to Royer he had two crack pipes and a meth pipe in the passenger door. The pipes were seized by police. Royer still would not consent to a search of the vehicle, so it was towed until a warrant was obtained.
While Webb was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, he reportedly began shifting in the backseat. When they arrived at the jail his hands were in front of his body rather than behind where they had been cuffed, according to the affidavit.
The police vehicle was searched, and a wax baggie of heroin was reportedly found between the back seats. Webb denied it at first, but later admitted the bag had been missed during the search of his person so he stuffed it into the seats, according to police.
When Royer’s vehicle was searched, police reportedly found a Ziploc bag with suspected raw heroin, 10 “new control” stamp bags with suspected heroin, four “yoshl” stamp bags with suspected heroin, three containers of suspected crack cocaine, a bag containing 12 suspected Xanax bars with one with pill, suspected methamphetamine in a Ziploc bag, 13 suspected Klonopin pills in a bottle, one container with suspected baking soda, 31 empty stamp bags with two identifiable markings, one Ziploc bag containing various sizes of rubber bands, one glass vial, one plastic scooper, one empty foil bag, three metal spoons, two cut plastic straws, one glass methamphetamine pipe, one metal crack cocaine pipe, two containers of Narcan, one digital scale with residue, one plastic container with wax paper and residue, one credit union member card of “Lucas Webb,” and one bag containing miscellaneous Ziploc bags.
Royer is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Webb is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.