SHIPPENVILLE — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a car and motorcycle Monday in Clarion County.
The accident claimed the lives of Jared J. Felmlee and Barbra Sue Burkhardt, who were on the motorcycle. The accident occurred at 7:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 66 and Wisner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, state police in Clarion said.
Police reports indicate the driver of the car, Tyler Orion Schwabenbauer, 19, Franklin, made a left turn onto Wisner Road, coming into collision with the motorcycle being driven by Jared Felmlee, 37, Seneca.
Felmlee and Burkhardt, 35, Shippenville, the passenger on the motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Schwabenbauer and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Hawthorn, were not injured, the police said.
The accident is still under investigation.
