DuBois City Police have filed drug-related charges against a 21-year-old Summerville man and a 24-year-old Templeton man as a result of an incident which occurred at 1 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Cody Alan Doshak, 12391 Harrison St., Summerville, was charged on Jan. 17 with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Richard Blair, 606 Madison Road, Templeton, was charged on Jan. 17 with a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of no rear lights and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police stopped a blue Ford sedan on South State Street near Rumbarger Avenue for a registration violation.
As the police were approaching the vehicle, they saw the front seat passenger lean over as if he was putting something under the front seat or reaching for something, the affidavit said. The police approached the driver, who was Blair, and explained the reason for the stop. The front seat passenger was identified as Doshak.
Concerned that Doshak might have been attempting to conceal a weapon under the seat, the police asked him to step out and the area where a weapon could have been concealed was searched.
Blair exited the vehicle and the police advised him he was going to pat him down for any weapons. Blair did not object, the affidavit said. He said something was in the center console and based on this admission, the driver was detained and placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. He allowed the police to search his vehicle.
Police located a tan backpack behind the front passenger seat, the affidavit said. This contained an orange pill bottle with multiple small baggies, containing the odor of raw marijuana, multiple clear sandwich baggies and a pipe.
In the center console of the vehicle, a metal green marijuana grinder was found, in addition to a pill bottle with multiple small plastic bags, two bundles of small baggies, one glass pipe of the sort used for smoking methamphetamine, a ledger with three names and dollar amount, a scale in a box that contained three razor blades, small glass pipe and a pair of tweezers.
All of the items were secured in the patrol vehicle. The glove box contained two glass pipes of the type used for smoking methamphetamine, a red straw with residue, one hypodermic syringe, a plastic container with multiple plastic baggies and one small baggie with a crystalline substance, the affidavit said.
Doshak was taken into custody and a razor blade was found in his wallet and a white straw with a red and yellow line was located in his right front jean pocket.
The police spoke with Blair, who said the ledger was his. When asked what it was for, he reportedly admitted to selling meth. He stated the purpose of his trip to DuBois was to purchase 1.5 grams of meth, the affidavit said.
The police then spoke with Doshak who advised that the pipe and straw in his pocket, along with the scale, was his. Doshak also advised the purpose of the trip was to purchase meth from a known dealer.
The crystalline substance was mailed to the Erie Crime Lab for analysis.
Preliminary hearings for both men have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Ford’s office.
