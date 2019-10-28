BROOKVILLE — Two people were flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a head-on crash just outside of Brookville Borough Saturday night.
According to Punxsutawney-based state police, the accident happened at 7:42 p.m. on Route 28, near the intersection with Snyder Road in Rose Township, about a mile southwest of the borough.
Police say one driver, traveling south, lost control of their vehicle and it collided with a vehicle heading north.
One vehicle stopped entirely off the roadway, coming to rest on the outside of the guard rails. The second vehicle stopped moving on the opposite side of the road, its engine and transmission knocked out of the vehicle by the force of the impact.
Brookville Volunteer Fire Department sent units to the Brookville Hospital to help set up a secondary landing site for medical helicopters.
State police closed the road as they waited for accident site reconstruction officers to arrive. The scene remained closed to traffic until the reconstruction was completed.
Heavy rain and poor road conditions were thought to be a contributing factor in the accident.
The conditions of the drivers, who were not identified, are unknown at this time. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Police were also assisted by the Pine Creek Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS and a towing company.