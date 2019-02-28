ST. MARYS — Life Matters Elk County will be hosting two free, pro-life events for the area in coming months.
‘Gosnell’
A showing of “Gosnell” will be held at 2 p.m. March 10 in the auditorium of Elk County Catholic High School in St. Marys.
The film is based on the true story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s arrest and trial for performing illegal abortions.
The movie is rated PG 13.
A fellowship and discussion event will follow in the cafeteria.
National speakers
An assembly featuring nationally known pro-life speakers will be held at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Red Fern in St. Marys.
Kristan Hawkins, president of the National Students for Life organization; and Seth Franco of the Harlem Globetrotters will speak.
