A two vehicle accident led to at least two injuries Tuesday night.
The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and Toby Road just before 5 p.m.
It would take approximately two hours before traffic was be able to flow again.
According to the Elk County Alerts Facebook page, the wreck resulted in someone becoming entrapped in a vehicle, and ultimately led to two reported injuries.
At the scene, the wreck could be seen to snarl traffic during the evening rush as far as the eye could see in the directions of Brockport and Brandy Camp.
Icy conditions were evident as snow began to accumulate on the roadway.
It was approximately 6 p.m. before the scene was cleared by emergency responders.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Horton Township and Brockway fire departments and ambulances from both Brockway and DuBois responded to the wreck.
No further details were available as of press time Tuesday night.
