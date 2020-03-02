RIDGWAY — Thor Lehman and Missy Lecker of Elk County, who have both been paramedics for at least 20 years, are reflecting on the rewards and sacrifices that come with saving lives.
Lehman has been a paramedic with Ridgway Ambulance Corporation for 20 years. Lecker has been there for five, but was previously with St. Marys Area Ambulance for 15 years.
Lehman is RAC’s paramedic supervisor and is in charge of all the scheduling and training. He also runs the ambulance service for the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, where he is also a volunteer firefighter.
When Lecker of St. Marys took the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) beginner’s course in 1999, she was a teacher in Johnsonburg.
“I really wanted to get involved to help people,” she said. “When I started to do it, I really enjoyed it.”
Lehman said the process of becoming a paramedic starts with an EMT class, then a 12-13 month paramedic course. It’s at least two years of training, with clinical work in hospitals and “truck time” on an ambulance, then tagging along with a senior medic.
Lehman’s father has belonged to the Wilcox VFD for around 58 years. He grew up two houses down from the fire station, watching him “run down the alley” when the fire whistle went off. He couldn’t wait to turn 16 to join the department himself.
Lecker and Lehman both agree that being a paramedic changes a person. Lecker recalls responding to a cardiac arrest call as an EMT, watching a man who was expected to die be revived at the hospital. It’s rare for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patient to survive, Lehman said, adding that early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is crucial.
Being a paramedic comes with its sacrificies, such as giving up a lot of family time on holidays and weekends, Lecker said.
“You want to help someone, so you always go when there’s a call,” she said.
Lecker and Lehman agree that everyone deals with the losses differently.
“We talk to each other about the things we have seen — someone who understands,” Lehman said. “There are services available to help, too.”
“You can’t save everyone, but you have to know you tried,” Lecker adds.
Similar to volunteer fire departments, there is a serious need for EMTs and paramedics, Lehman said. Although the paramedic training process is lengthy and more expensive than it used to be, it’s all worth it in the end, he said.
“You can be the difference in saving someone’s life, and saving someone makes it all that much better,” Lecker said.