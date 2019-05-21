DuBois City Police Monday filed felony drug-related charges against two Rockton residents as a result of an incident in September 2018, according to criminal complaints filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Randy Lee Burress, 42, 430 DuBois/Rockton Road, has been charged with felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy (manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance), dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of controlled substances and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burress is currently lodged in the Elk County Jail as a result of two separate cases — one in which he is accused of breaking into a total of five sheds within the City of St. Marys and the other in which he is charged with at least four felonies after a raid at the Holiday Inn Express in St. Marys on April 21, where police reportedly seized six ounces of methamphetamine, 65 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and one 9mm handgun.
Nicola C. Fritz, 38, also of 430 DuBois/Rockton Road, has been charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy (manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance) — and a summary traffic violation.
According to affidavits of probable cause, police received information from a confidential informant that Burress and his girlfriend, Fritz, were on their way to his/her house to collect payment for drugs. They were believed to be traveling in a white Chevy Trailblazer. The informant also reportedly believed Burress would have drugs on him.
The police saw a white SUV turn onto Knarr Street off of Olive Avenue and two people walked across the road to a residence on Olive Avenue. The police then drove by the area and used a computer in their vehicle to check the registration of the vehicle which came back to Burress and Fritz. Later two people walked to the vehicle and the police watched it pull back onto Knarr Street from a parked location and the driver of the vehicle never used its turn signal, the affidavit said.
After stopping the vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store on South Brady Street, the police approached the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Fritz and the passenger, who was identified as Burress. The couple stated they were just at a friend’s house dropping off milk and going to Walmart.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, police located $473 in U.S. currency on the front dash with credit cards belonging to Burress on the passenger side of the vehicle in a rubber band. The police also located on the dash in a small bag with one white pill marked M 365 and one white pill marked T 192. An officer then reportedly located in the sunroof of the vehicle, nine white pills and two half pills marked TV 100 and one orange pill marked YS 02 in a cigarette wrapper. The police also located a small plastic bag containing numerous small zip lock bags inside commonly used for packaging drugs inside a brown bag in the back seat of the vehicle.
Also found in the back seat, in a small green bag, a multi-colored bag with numerous small zip lock baggies commonly known for the use of packaging drugs, the affidavit said. Another multi-colored bag, a small zip lock bag containing six white pills marked 1P110 were also found. A small blue notebook inside a greenish bag that had names on the pages with the dollar amount for people that owed them money, the affidavit said.
After all of the items were taken for evidence, the police searched Burress and found $744 in his front shorts pockets.
After being taken to the police station, both Burress and Fritz reportedly agreed to speak to police. Burress reportedly told police he was the person who had everything to do with this and that Fritz had nothing to do with it “other than trying to get him to stop.” He reportedly told police he has sold drugs for a long time and quit one time but started up again. He reportedly said he sells meth and had just collected some money the day before. He advised police that there should be somewhere around $1,000. He also reportedly told officers that he just sold a 1/2 ounce of meth the day before.
Burress allegedly told the police that he used to go out of state to get his meth, but he now gets it from a younger man in his 20s from Clearfield. He said he usually gets 2 ounces and he pays $1,000 for an ounce. He said he charges people $300 for 1/8 ounce and $750 for 1/2 ounce. He mentioned that he just told Fritz the day before that he wanted to stop and “get out of the game.” He said at one time not too long ago he was the “Top Dog” in the area.
During the interview, Fritz reportedly stated that she knew what was going on and wanted him to quit, but he wouldn’t, the affidavit said. They both reportedly admitted that the notebook with the names in it was people that owed them money.
Police used a pill identifier to determine what the pills were and whether they were a controlled substance. While identifying the pills, the police reportedly found the following: Six pills marked 1 P 110 were Hydrocodone, a Schedule II narcotic; one pill marked YS 02 was Hydrochloride, non schedule; one pill marked T 192 was Oxycodone, a Schedule II; one pill marked M 365 was Hydrocodone, a Schedule II; and nine and two half pills marked TV 1003 were Hydrochloride, non schedule.
Preliminary hearings for the two are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 21 at Ford’s office.