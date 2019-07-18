Two people were seriously injured as a result of a one-vehicle accident at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80, mile marker 96.6, Sandy Township, Clearfield County, according to DuBois-based state police.
The police said a man was driving a commercial vehicle east in the left lane when it traveled off the north side of the road and crashed/rolled onto its roof within the median.
The driver and a male juvenile were both trapped inside the vehicle and had to be mechanically extricated from it. Once removed from the vehicle, both of the occupants were taken by helicopter to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for awhile due to the crash.
The investigation is continuing, the police said.