ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys residents face felony charges after they allegedly devised a plan to lure a man out of his residence so it could be burglarized.
On May 16, the St. Marys Police Department filed charges against Juan Joshua Pino, 23, of St. Marys for first-degree burglary and conspiracy felonies, third-degree conspiracy and criminal trespass felonies and three conspiracy, loitering and receiving stolen property misdemeanors.
Travis Allen Cauvel, 24, of St. Marys, faces the same charges, as well as a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility.
Police responded to a burglary call at 171 East Oilwell Street on April 17, according to the affidavit of probable cause, where they found the victim’s house had been burglarized.
The victim reportedly told police he had been contacted through Facebook messenger to meet Travis Cauvel, 24, of St. Marys, at Sheetz around 4 p.m. The victim discovered he had been burglarized around 5:30 p.m., with the value of items taken totaling $1,230.
The victim messaged Cauvel, demanding he return the items, to which Cauvel reportedly offered to replace all of the stolen items. Cauvel allegedly said he didn’t take the items, but he knew who did.
Police interviewed a witness in the incident who claimed Cauvel messaged him April 17, asking for a ride to pick up items on Parade Street. Cauvel allegedly offered to give the witness a television if he did so.
Police interviewed Cauvel May 8 at the Ridgway State Police barracks, according to the affidavit of probable cause, where he admitted he did offer the witness a television while he and Pino devised a plan to “make some quick cash” by luring the victim out of his residence, so Pino could enter and steal items.
Police met with Pino May 15, who reportedly admitted to entering the victim’s residence and stealing items. Pino alleged that he only wanted to take “a few” things, whereas Cauvel “became greedy” and took a television and computer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cauvel is housed in the Elk County Jail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. June 4 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys. Pino’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 2 at the same location.