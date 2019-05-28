Two vehicles need replaced in Sandy Township, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“Unfortunately, we had a bad stream of luck with two vehicles here recently,” said Arbaugh at the recent supervisors’ meeting.
Arbaugh said code enforcement/engineering vehicle is no longer in commission.
“We, unfortunately, left our engineer stranded and tried to make the repairs on it, and then unfortunately, it was just going to be too costly for repairs. So, we’re going to scrap that vehicle,” said Arbaugh. “Secondly, we had an incident with a police car, and unfortunately, the insurance company has that as a total loss.”
The supervisors authorized Arbaugh to look at the options available to replace the two vehicles.
“We’re looking at a combination of things that can occur involving the fire chief’s vehicle, my vehicle, and a police car,” said Arbaugh. “We looking at some different options, and we’re not sure we’re going to replace them. We’re going to need to buy two vehicles, though, at the end of the day. But we’re going to try to make it as most economical and peaceful for the municipality as possible. So, seeking authorization to go out and replace a police car, and to replace a vehicle here. It may be my vehicle. It may be the fire chief’s vehicle. And then, to get that other vehicle and swap that around.”
Arbaugh estimated that the police car will cost $28,000 to replace plus the light package which means the township is potentially looking at $30,000 to $40,000.