DuBOIS — The cases against two defendants facing multiple drug-related charges following an investigation by DuBois City Police were bound over to Clearfield County Court Friday after they waived their rights to preliminary hearings at the DuBois Magistrate office. A third man has also been charged as a result of the investigation.
Charles Edwin-DeAngelo Stephens, 31, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged on April 7 by DuBois City Police with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility and dealing in proceedings of unlawful activity, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Also on April 7, the police charged Raymond Francis Marche, 45, of DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
On April 9, Chad Arthur Ogg, 44, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, was charged with felony counts of possession of contraband/controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unable to post $200,000 bail, he was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 at the DuBois Magistrate office.
The drug investigation all started with a traffic stop stop on April 6, according to a press release issued Friday by the city police department.
According to DuBois police, the K-9 officer observed a vehicle leaving a known high crime/narcotic area with a Michigan plate that was registered to a different vehicle at 12:19 p.m. April 6. The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle which was occupied by two men. After a short conversation with the driver, who was from Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and reasonable suspicion obtained by the officer, a back-up unit was called to assist.
While the K-9 officer was waiting for back-up units to arrive, the front seat passenger, identified as Ogg, formerly of the DuBois area, who had an active arrest warrant, was detained, police said.
After officers arrived on-scene, permission was granted by the driver for the K-9 officer to have K-9 Ace do an exterior detection sweep of the vehicle. During the sweep, K-9 Ace had a positive alert for narcotics on the vehicle, the police said.
Officers then performed a search of the vehicle that reportedly produced 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine. At that time, Ogg was transported to the Clearfield County Jail for his warrants and the driver was taken back to the city police station for further investigation.
During the investigation, it was determined that another man was dropped off at an unknown location within the city and he was in possession of an unknown amount of methamphetamine. It was also determined that the three men came to DuBois specifically to bring in and sell the methamphetamine, the police said.
While evaluating a cell phone, the police learned that drugs were allegedly being delivered to Marche at his West Washington Avenue residence. Marche is well known to the police department from prior encounters and he was also known to have an active arrest warrant as well, the police said.
At 11:15 p.m. on April 6, two officers from the city police department began watching the suspect address. Throughout the next four-plus hours the two officers concealed themselves by kneeling and laying on the ground behind a fence in a neighboring yard that had direct sight, the police said.
At 3:22 a.m. on April 7, officers were able to reportedly see Marche, a known woman and Stephens exit the house that officers were surveilling and enter a vehicle that was sitting in the driveway. After a short time, the woman exited the vehicle and left the area. At that point the two officers, and a back-up officer, converged on the vehicle and took Marche and Stephens into custody. Marche gave up freely, but Stephens reportedly resisted by failing to get out of the vehicle, pulling from the officers, and reaching for his waistband area. For officer safety, they physically removed Stephens from the vehicle, placed him on the ground and took him into custody by placing him into handcuffs.
As officers picked Stephens up from the ground, they located a bag of suspected methamphetamine (82.21 grams) and a large amount of U.S. currency totaling $4,526, according to police.
“I am very proud of all of my officers and K-9 Ace who worked tirelessly over multiple hours to take this large amount of narcotics off the streets of the City of DuBois,” said police Chief Blaine Clark. “They (officers) never gave up when leads hit a dead end. Instead they gathered together, came up with possibilities, and used their experience and knowledge to locate the location and all those involved.”
Clark also thanked Magistrate Judge Joseph M. Morris, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue for their guidance and assistance.
Clark said the total weight of the suspect methamphetamine is 202.21 grams with a street value of $11,468.
Formal arraignment for Marche and Stephens is scheduled for April 28 at the Clearfield County Courthouse Annex.