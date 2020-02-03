BROOKVILLE — Two women face charges after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of marijuana in the car. Charges also include driving under the influence with a toddler in the car.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Amber Michele Church, 28, of Geigertown, including DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, endangering welfare of children, obstruction of the law, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
The police also filed charges against the passenger in the car, Haley Virginia Norman, 22, of Geigertown, including possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and obstruction of the law.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police initially made a traffic stop for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, the officer reported an obvious odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The officer told the driver, Church, to exit the vehicle, but she was reportedly non-compliant until the officer removed her from the car. Once Church was handcuffed, the officer told Norman to exit the vehicle, but she did not comply either. The officer reported seeing Norman stuffing and holding something between her legs, down her pants.
Norman was searched by a female officer, who recovered a vial and blunt with marijuana. Church was given field sobriety tests. While searching the vehicle, the officer also noted a three-year old-child in the back seat.
Church was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville where she agreed to a legal blood draw. The tests showed she had THC in her system.
Both Church and Norman face preliminary hearings March 10 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.