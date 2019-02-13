David W. Twoey, a businessman from Clearfield, is announcing his candidacy for Clearfield County Commissioner in the Democratic Party.
Twoey is married to the former Kristi Kropinsky. They have a daughter, Nicole, and her husband, Vince, and are proud grandparents of twins Fynlee and Hagen.
Twoey graduated from Philipsburg Osceola Senior High School in 1976. He attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center between 1975 and 1977, where he received a degree in electronic technology.
Twoey started working for Batcho Business Machines of Clearfield in 1976 as an electronics technician and in 1980 was promoted to service manager. At that time, there were eight service technicians and Batcho’s covered an area of seven counties. In 2014, Twoey purchased Batcho Business Machines and within six months outgrew the building he was in. On March 1, 2018, he moved into a new location at 1225 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, which was three times the size of the former location, and renamed it 2e Business Solutions, LLC. He also owns Photographic Memories of Pennsylvania/D. W. Twoey Photography, located in Houtzdale, which was established in 1997.
Twoey has been a deputy waterways conservation officer for over 24 years with the PA Fish and Boat Commission, where he protects the water and land in Clearfield County. He received four nominations over the years for the Deputy of the Year Award and he was selected as the Deputy of the Year for the North Central Region for the year 2018. He received the outstanding service award in 2014 for demonstrating exceptional leadership and professionalism during a search for a boating accident victim on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Clearfield County. He volunteers his time with the fish commission and is a boating and fishing instructor. He is a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge #51.
As a Clearfield County Commissioner, Twoey said more needs to be done for the opium crisis. Twoey recognizes there is a serious drug problem in the county. The issues at the county jail need to be looked at. The jail is getting over populated and the county is sending inmates to other counties at the expense of the taxpayer.
County commissioners need to keep the spending of the taxpayer’s money in Clearfield County and not so much in other counties, Twoey said.
More business need to be brought to the area, Twoey said, but existing businesses can’t be overlooked.
He feels keeping open communication between the community and elected officials will assist in future endeavors.
Twoey said a great asset is located in Clearfield County in Curwensville and that would be Curwensville Lake. Over the past 10 years the county gave the lake over $600,000 of taxpayers money. The number of boaters and fisherman have declined dramatically over the years. Twoey asked, “WHY? I will work with the Curwensville Lake Authority and The Friends of the Lake to get the Lake to be self-sufficient to use the money to expand the lakes activities.” The Clearfield County Commissioners have the responsibility to appoint members to the Curwensville Lake Authority.
Twoey said with his problem solving, management skills, business knowledge, professionalism, exceptional leadership and hard work, he’ll make Clearfield County stand above others. “If there’s an issue we need to act on it now, so it doesn’t become a bigger issue down the road,” he said. “WE NEED CHANGE!”
