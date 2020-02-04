DuBOIS — The 2020 USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) is coming to DuBois in June as part of the "Stand Beside Her" tour presented by Major League Baseball (MLB).
The tour serves as an opportunity for the WNT to prep for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.
On June 5, the U.S. will play an exhibition doubleheader at Heindl Field located at 11 Parkway Drive in DuBois. The first game will take place at 6 p.m. with the second contest approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
"We're very excited to have USA Softball coming to DuBois,” said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “This is such an amazing event to have at Heindl Field, which hosts so many major events and championships already. But to say we've had USA Softball come play here now is such a feather in the cap for our softball community and town."
Suplizio said this will be the Olympic softball team's only stop in Pennsylvania.
"We were contacted by them a few months ago and I think there were multiple reasons we were selected," said Suplizio. "One being is they heard about, and some of them have seen pictures of our beautiful Heindl field, located right here in the heart of the City of DuBois."
Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August is also pleased that USA Softball chose Heindl Field in DuBois to play in front of so many softball fans.
“We’re known for loving baseball and softball and having the top team showcase their skills is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that our young athletes will remember forever," said August. "Our business community is ready to support the event and we hope it will generate new business to them, making it a win-win for all of us.”
Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones said the event is a huge opportunity to showcase the area fields and the City of DuBois.
“Visitors will have the opportunity to watch up close and personal some of the best players in softball and we’re excited to attract new people from all over the state and region that may have never visited the City or our county yet," said Jones. "Once they see our fields, maybe they’ll come back in the future to play games or in a tournament. This certainly is an amazing opportunity for all of us.”
“We’re very excited to be in western Pennsylvania,” said 2020 WNT Head Coach Ken Eriksen. “It’ll be exciting to see the overwhelming support from fans in the area and for our team to experience Clearfield County, which has shown a lot of support for youth and women’s athletics.”
With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person. Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.
The “Stand Beside Her” message evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER – the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes.
Tickets are being sold at http://heindlfield.com/tickets/ with reserved seats for $30 and general admission for $20.