PUNXSUTAWNEY — Marta Ingros has spent years making cookies and cakes, but not always in the United States.
The Ukrainian woman got married and moved to Punxsutawney in 2011, leaving her family, friends and everything she had ever known behind.
Ingros grew up watching and helping her mother bake, she said. Eventually, she began baking herself, for children’s birthday parties or school activities. Her husband, John’s, family encouraged her to start a baking business.
“When people saw what I was doing, they asked me to make cakes for them, too,” she said.
She can remember always being artistic, Ingros said, going to art school as a child and creating little designs out of her food at dinner.
It was a huge challenge at first, though, since Ingros came to the United States knowing no English, she said. In Ukraine, she had a job working in the Olympics, so she went from living a very public life in a big city to a small town like Punxsutawney.
“That was very hard — I could still talk to my family, but I wouldn’t have made it through without my husband,” she said. “Being loved helped me a lot.”
“Marta’s Cakes and Cookies” is run out of an Elk Street kitchen her husband built for her, Ingros said. He also takes care of the Etsy and social media part of the business, and packages and ships products to customers.
Every weekend, she’s making between two and four wedding cakes, she says, making hundreds of wedding cakes per season. She also made around $10,100 worth of cookies in 2018 for events like weddings, birthdays and other occasions.
She started with simple designs on cookies and cakes, learning the ins and outs of ingredients, consistency and precision. The time it takes to create a cake or cookie depends on the complexity of the design. Recently, she made a whiskey-barrel cake for a 50th birthday party, even incorporating personalized, miniature bottles with the person’s name.
Part of being a baker means getting to be a part of every occasion throughout customers’ lives, Ingros said, which she very much enjoys.
“I have repeat customers who remember when I made their baby shower cookies, and now their child is 5 years old,” she said. “I hope to make their wedding cakes someday.”
Thanks to the friends and customers she has made here, it finally feels like home, Ingros said. Ingros’ 10 and 14-year-old children attend Punxsutawney Area Schools.
“I was surrounded by good people when I came here,” she said. “People here are so nice and kind to me, and customers have become my really good friends.”
Giving back to the community she has grown to love is also important to Ingros. She donates baskets of cookies and cupcakes to charity events like benefits and auctions.
“Thank you for accepting me and loving me,” Ingros says to her customers and friends. “I really love Punxsutawney, and I’m so thankful.”
For more information, visit “Marta’s Cakes and Cookies” on Facebook or call 814-427-8082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.