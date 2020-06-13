DuBOIS — Family, friends and community members are remembering “Uncle Jack” Harris, a local veteran who could put a smile on just about any face he came across.
Katie Domitrovich and Jennifer Formanek, Harris’ granddaughters, said he grew up in DuBois with 18 brothers and sisters.
Harris, a U.S. Army Korean War veteran who served from 1949 to 1955, died on May 23, 2020, exactly 17 years to the day after his wife, Rose’s, passing.
“She was the love of his life,” Domitrovich said. “If he could’ve died on the day she did, he would’ve.”
Their love story didn’t end there. No matter the weather, Harris would visit Morningside Cemetery in DuBois every day since he lost his wife, Formanek said, talking and reading to her.
“When he started to have trouble walking, he would sit in the car and read Bible stories there,” she said.
Jack and Rose Harris were married April 18, 1952, not long after meeting while he was stationed in New Jersey.
Harris, a retired construction worker, was involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois for decades, the women said.
“He cared about so many people,” Formanek said. “He was always contributing to every cause. He treated people with love and kindness.”
Domitrovich and Formanek said they grew up living with their grandparents. Every Friday was Chinese food night, and they recall Harris taking his four grandchildren out for ice cream. Harris also had nine great-grandchildren, who called him “Papa Jack,” and one great-great-grandchild.
Losing their grandfather during the COVID-19 pandemic was even more difficult, Formanek and Domitrovich said, since they were unable to host the big gathering they had hoped for.
Harris was also involved with the American Legion in DuBois, the women said. The family received a shadow box and American Flag in his honor.
Bartenders from places such as the Pulaski and Eagles clubs have reached out to the family and said “We will miss Uncle Jack,” Domitrovich and Formanek said.
Harris’ granddaughters said he was the type to help a stranger, and was always joking and making people laugh.
Cindy Patton, a trustee for the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary, said Harris was a “legend, icon and hero” in all of the eyes there. He would come in and tell stories, something everyone looked forward to.
“He brightened everyone’s day when he could make it in to see us,” she said. “If he couldn’t make it out, some days we would fix him up food and deliver it to him just to check on him.”
The last time Patton saw Harris, she said, was when members handed out cookies to local veterans.
“He had a smile from ear to ear, and told us how much he missed and loved us girls,” she said. “He made the VFW a wonderful place when he was there.”