BENEZETTE — Under new ownership, The Elk View Company at 2879 Winslow Hill Road welcomed thousands of elk country visitors throughout the autumn season this year.
Chuck Brotherton and Carla Bruce, who live in MacDarvey Castle and rent it out to Benezette guests, bought the joined gift shop and diner Sept. 1 of this year.
The busiest time of year for the businesses is middle of August through Nov. 1, Brotherton said.
Bruce and her employees Jennifer Long, Katie Kilmer and Cheryl Goldsborough said the store and diner are run like a family, offering comfort and homestyle food in a friendly environment for guests visiting the area.
Bruce said the store aims to offer new items all the time, featuring elk, bear and dear memorabilia and rustic and country-style products in the shop, themed like a cabin in the woods.
“We want people to feel comfortable in here, like home,” Bruce said.
The women said they aim to interact with every customer, directing them to the best places to see elk or looking at their photographs of them.
Bruce noted the store tries to support local businesses, too, by offering some consignment items.
Long said one of her favorite parts of her job is learning all about the tourists and where they come from, including other countries.
No matter what the day brings, including the chaotic influx of visitors during rut season, the women’s tag line is “We got this,” they said.
“We do this all together,” said Long. “We love our jobs and we take it to heart.”
Bruce said her motivation behind the store and diner was for customers to have a “one-stop shop” when visiting elk country. While they’re there, they can check out the neighboring shop, “Engraving with MacDarvey,” for personalized items and wine.
“I wanted people to be able to shop, eat and enjoy their visit,” she said.