BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces charges of public drunkenness and underage drinking after police responded to a Nov. 3 call at the Brookville Sheetz.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Joshua Steven Solnosky, 19, of Reynoldsville, on Dec. 2 including DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, minor prohibited/operating with alcohol, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and purchase of alcohol by a minor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called by a Sheetz employee reporting a man passed out in his truck in the parking lot. When police arrived, they saw the truck’s lights were on, but the engine was not running.
Police also reported Solnosky was in the driver’s seat with his head on the center console. Police knocked on the window, and then opened the door when Solnosky did not respond. Once the door was opened, he roused. When police asked what he was doing, Solnosky reportedly told them he was sleeping.
The officer reportedly could smell alcohol on Solnosky, who showed his license to police. The license indicated he was under 21 and police began questioning how much alcohol he had drunk. Solnosky initially told police he had not drunk anything, but later said he had had one beer.
Since Solnosky was under 21 his father was called and asked to come to the Sheetz. Police again questioned Solnosky as to how much he had drunk before they began conducting Standardized Field Sobriety testing and he allegedly said he had had three beers. Solnosky allegedly preformed poorly on the three tests he was given and was placed under arrest.
According to the affidavit, Solnosky was then taken the Brookville Hospital for a blood test, which came back positive for alcohol in his blood.
Solnosky has a preliminary hearing Scheduled for Jan. 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.