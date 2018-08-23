DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Department Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak presented the Uniform Crime Reports for the first six months of the year to the supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
“It did show an increase in both our Part 1 and Part 2 offenses compared to last year so there has been an increase in Sandy Township, but we’ve also solved quite a bit of that as well. It will show in our clearances,” said Kruzelak.
Supervisors Chairman Jim Jeffers asked Kruzelak if he will continue to supply the supervisors with the report.
“Absolutely. I’m usually at least a month or two behind because I’m waiting for the clearances to come in, but I can do it quarterly pretty easily,” Kruzelak said.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if Kruzelak could say where those numbers originate. Kruzelak said they come from the department’s records management system.
“Our officers designate what is entered into the system by the FBI’s guidelines on what a theft is, what a burglary is, what a criminal mischief is,” Kruzelak said. “Every department within Clearfield County I know uses the same system we do, so that records management system generates all our UCR numbers.”
“So, of course, we have to audit those and correct reports and then we submit them to the state police and also the FBI,” Kruzelak said. “Our system generates all those numbers by the incident description. The incident description could probably have four or five different categories that go into UCRs.”
Kruzelak said all of the department’s officers have completed the mandatory training through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission. The police will also have an in-service training in reference to some accreditation standards that the department needs to get caught up on because, he said, it’s his goal to have a mock assessment of the accreditation program in November.
“January 2019 is going to be our reassessment, it’s been three years already,” Kruzelak said. “There’s going to be a lot of work that needs done with that to get ready for the mock assessment and then the regular assessment in January.”
Salandra, referring to discussion about hiring a new police chief police at the Aug. 6 meeting, clarified information he spoke about regarding an organization that provides money for training to the township.
“As far as the training that the police department gets for free, I actually pulled out information returns that belonged to public information and two organizations: The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police — and they do get some tax dollars. They do get 45.5 percent of their money from government grants,” Salandra said.
The other organization is the Western Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, Salandra said. “They get zero tax dollars. So the information that we had at the last meeting, some of that is funded by tax dollars but a lot of that is funded through fundraising as well as membership dues and contributions,” Salandra said.
