DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Department Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak presented the third quarter Uniform Crime Reports to the supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re still showing an increase in the crime rate compared to 2017,” said Kruzelak. “Our Part 1 offenses are still up. They were 141 compared to 118 last year. That was an 18 1/2 percent increase.”
The township’s Part 2 offenses during the third quarter were at 1,083 this year compared to last year’s figure of 1,012, which represents a 7 percent increase, he said.
Donation
Kruzelak said the department received a $2,200 donation from a Treasure Lake couple to assist the police in purchasing tactical active shooter protective vests.
“The department was in need of those vests and they wanted to donate something to help protect our officers so when they came to me, they asked me, what we need,” said Kruzelak. “I had a two-year plan to replace our tactical vests because they were getting pretty old and outdated so they were more than happy to help donate that money as a gift to get us those vests a little bit sooner.”
Police cars
“We received our second budgeted patrol car and it is in service, and with that, the two new cars that we have, we have installed the computer systems — and they are up and running –pretty much full with our records management,” Kruzelak said.
The department has also been utilizing electronic citations.
“There’s still a couple of bugs we’re trying to work out but hopefully soon everything will be up and running,” he said.
The 2012 Dodge patrol car is also back in service after some repairs to the front end were done, Kruzelak noted.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked if the patrol car was the one the township approved in the spring.
“Yes, we had to order it. It was at the outfitter for quite awhile, I believe some of the equipment that we ordered was on back order, so that’s the same car,” Kruzelak said.
Halloween
During the Halloween holiday, Kruzelak reported that police officers handed out more than 300 trick-or-treat bags.
“We were in every zone of the township handing out the bags,” said Kruzelak, noting that they also participated in the Treasure Lake Parade and the Trunk or Treat, where trick-or-treat bags were also handed out.
Kruzelak said four to five police officers passed out the boxes and boxes of treat bags throughout the township.
“We just drive around and see groups of kids, stopped and introduced ourselves and hand them the bags,” Kruzelak said. “We had different things this year, we had the cups, we had reflector stuff. We had coloring books for the younger kids. We did buy some candy and put it in the bag.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.